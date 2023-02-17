Speakers present recommendations over sustainable development in civil engineering

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The researchers, experts and engineers of the international conference on sustainable development in civil engineering have emphasized the need of making effective strategies to meet the challenges of climate change and provide relief to the people.

They emphasized this while presenting recommendations at the concluding session of the second day of the conference on Friday which was organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

According to the university spokesman the speakers observed that due to climate change, the world is under threat and there is a need to address all concerns and issues which are being experienced by various countries of the world.

The speakers said after China, America and India, Pakistan is the fourth country where underground water is being utilized at a large scale therefore it is the need that monitoring of underground water reserves should be carried out by adopting the latest technology with plans of recharging these reservoirs through artificial methods.

The speakers also recommended the preparation of building codes and the designing and construction of earthquake-resistant buildings and structures in order to save the damages and loss of lives at a mass scale in case of seismic activity.

They also recommended the construction of affordable and environment-friendly houses as well as the recycling of plastic and solid waste.

The Conference Secretary Dr. Ali Raza Khoso who presented the recommendations of the researchers, experts and engineers informed that the fourth international conference on the said topic will be held after two years.

The Dean of Mehran University Dr. Aneel Kumar informed the research papers presented at the conference will be published in the research journals of Malaysian universities. He called upon the governments and concerned organizations to consider these recommendations for the larger interests of the people.