UrduPoint.com

Speakers Present Recommendations Over Sustainable Development In Civil Engineering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Speakers present recommendations over sustainable development in civil engineering

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The researchers, experts and engineers of the international conference on sustainable development in civil engineering have emphasized the need of making effective strategies to meet the challenges of climate change and provide relief to the people.

They emphasized this while presenting recommendations at the concluding session of the second day of the conference on Friday which was organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

According to the university spokesman the speakers observed that due to climate change, the world is under threat and there is a need to address all concerns and issues which are being experienced by various countries of the world.

The speakers said after China, America and India, Pakistan is the fourth country where underground water is being utilized at a large scale therefore it is the need that monitoring of underground water reserves should be carried out by adopting the latest technology with plans of recharging these reservoirs through artificial methods.

The speakers also recommended the preparation of building codes and the designing and construction of earthquake-resistant buildings and structures in order to save the damages and loss of lives at a mass scale in case of seismic activity.

They also recommended the construction of affordable and environment-friendly houses as well as the recycling of plastic and solid waste.

The Conference Secretary Dr. Ali Raza Khoso who presented the recommendations of the researchers, experts and engineers informed that the fourth international conference on the said topic will be held after two years.

The Dean of Mehran University Dr. Aneel Kumar informed the research papers presented at the conference will be published in the research journals of Malaysian universities. He called upon the governments and concerned organizations to consider these recommendations for the larger interests of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Technology Water China Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology All

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

60 minutes ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

2 hours ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.