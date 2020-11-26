UrduPoint.com
Speakers Probe Ways For Implementation Of Iqbal's Thoughts In Islamic State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:17 AM

The Speakers at a conference on Wednesday probed ways for implementation of Allama Iqbal's thoughts in different domains of an Islamic State

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Speakers at a conference on Wednesday probed ways for implementation of Allama Iqbal's thoughts in different domains of an Islamic State.

They also dynamically explored Allama Muhammad Iqbal's philosophical and practical guidance through academic exercise.

They were addressing a Two-day International Conference on 'The Relevance of Iqbal's Quranic Wisdom on Youth Education and Development" was organized by Bahria University Islamabad Campus.

The objective of the event was to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the young generation. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest of the Inaugural session through video link.

Eminent Speakers included Senator Waleed Iqbal, Guest of Honor Ambassador of Turkey, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Guest of Honor Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hossein, Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director Iqbal academy, Professor Dr. Moeenuddin Nizam, and Professor Dr. Shahid Siddqui shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his remarks emphasized the attendees to benefit from the intellectual discourses presented in the conference.

The Naval Chief underlined that young students must comprehend the message of Allama Iqbal and shape their personal lives to become the 'Shaheen' of Iqbal to improve the condition of our beloved homeland.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat thanked worthy guests and speakers for their presence. Rector BU eloquently expressed that based on the philosophy of Iqbal, Bahria University aspires to provide all the opportunities to our youth for exploring beyond horizon.

The Online Conference actively explored different aspect of Iqbal's Philosophy for practical incorporation of his relevant theories in education and youth development programs.

The two-days event included key note speeches, panel discussions and research paper presentations related to Iqbal and his wisdom. Bahria University is promoting intellectual thoughts and visionary message of national heroes and scholars through academic and literary pursuits.

Bahria University has 'Iqbal Chair', a body which specifically focuses on objectives for implementing teachings of Iqbal amongst university students in an organized manner.

Speakers shared poetry of Allama Iqbal with the students and emphasized on Iqbal's concept of self-awareness, self-empowerment, self-discovery, knowledge and research. Students also presented Kalam e Iqbal and were motivated by the poetry.

Good number of students, faculty and guest scholars participated in conference which was also broadcasted live through BUTV, Bahria University's web tv channel.

