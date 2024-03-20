Open Menu

Speakers Raise Concerns Over India’s Misuse Of Its Judiciary To Suppress Voices In Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Speakers raise concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress voices in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In a seminar held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), speakers hailing from various backgrounds expressed grave concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress political dissent in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar hosted by the Community Human Rights and Advocacy Center, was addressed by noted international law experts including advocate Ahmer Bilal Sofi, Barrister Tanvir, Altaf Hussain Wani Ronald Brones, while Muzammil Thakur moderated the penal, a press release said received from Geneva.

While shedding light on the denial of fair trials to Kashmiri prisoners, the panalists raised serious doubts about the impartiality of the Indian judiciary. Referring to Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UDHR and Geneva Convention, the speakers said, “As per these international covenants, every prisoner is entitled to an impartial and public hearing when his or her rights are at stake.”

They asserted that the right to a fair trial, recognized as a fundamental human right internationally, forms an essential pillar of justice and democracy.

Underlining the dire situation faced by Kashmiri prisoners languishing in various jails in and out side of the Kashmir, the speakers lamented the denial of fair trials to political activists, human rights defenders, and civil society activists in Kashmir.

They denounced the Indian government for arresting Hurriyat leaders, rights defenders and civil society activists and subjecting them to prolong imprisonment without adequate opportunities to defend themselves in a court of law.

They also raised concerns about the conduct of judges in Indian courts, saying that some of them act more like prosecuting or police officers than impartial arbiters of justice.

Referring to the Indian judiciary's biased approach towards Kashmiris, the speakers said that while hearing the case of Kashmiri prisoners, Indian courts had failed to maintain the required level of neutrality to ensure justice.

The reopening of decades-old cases against Kashmiri leaders, they said there was an evidence of the politicization of the courts.

"The judiciary appeared to be compliant with the current government’s agenda that seeks to crush every kind of dissent in the region", they said.

Urging the international community to take effective notice of the situation in Kashmir, the speakers emphasized that it was imperative for the global community to exert pressure on the Indian government to stop the weaponization of the judiciary against Kashmiris.

They observed that the weaponization of the judicial system against Kashmiris had not only eroded the independence of the Indian judiciary but also cast a dark shadow over the entire Indian justice system.

Related Topics

Hearing India Police Altaf Hussain United Nations Prisoner Democracy Civil Society Jammu Geneva Independence From Government Court

Recent Stories

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

3 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

5 hours ago
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan