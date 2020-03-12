Speakers regret rampant indifference of media towards genuine issues of masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Apathy and insensitivity towards genuine issues related to masses in general and women in particular by electronic media was condemned here Thursday during a discussion organized by Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) to mark ongoing Women Day.

The speakers discussing the "Inclusive and Equal Portrayal of Women by the Media" took strong exception to the rampant practice of sensationalism and not sensitization on part of most of the tv channels at the cost of distress and chaos.

Tasneem Ahmer (Director, Uks Research Centre on Women), Mehnaz Rahman (Regional Director, Aurat Foundation - Sindh), Mehtab Akbar Rashdi (senior media personnel), Amin Yousuf (Resident Editor, Daily Nation) and Imtiaz Khan Faran (President of Karachi Press Club) were unanimous in their opinion that capacity building and proper training was critically required for the electronic media personnel.

Mehnaz Rehman, reminiscing the period she joined a newspaper in late 1970s, said there did exist concept of yellow journalism which unfortunately is more evident through what is being beamed by the present day electronic media.

Mahtab Akbar Rashdi highlighting discrepancies existent in the society said it was high time that negative and stereotyped portrayal of women by the channels is replaced by their achievements in general and at different levels.

Tasneem Ahmar discussed in detail the concept of women's right on her body mentioning that excesses committed against girls going to their educational institutions and women on their way to office or market via public transport and even at public places has compelled them to make public their resentment.

Amin Yousuf said that PFUJ as well as all other unions of journalists, scattered across the country, have their respective codes of conduct which if adequately implemented could had averted the crisis linked to lack of professionalism registered in the field of media.

Mentioning that presently there was a sizable number of women in the media, he regretted that lack of training has rendered them little empowered in the truest sense.

Earlier Owais Aslam in his opening remarks discussed the relevance of the subject and regretted indifference towards inclusive and equal portrayal of women by the media.