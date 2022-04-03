UrduPoint.com

Speaker's Ruling Over No-trust Motion Can't Be Challenged In Court: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the ruling given in the National Assembly for the rejection of no-trust motion earlier in the day was "final" and could not be challenged in any court of law.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court building, he said the NA speaker's ruling came after completion of the constitutional process over the no-trust motion.

"Currently, there is no no-confidence motion in the Parliament," he said, adding President Dr Arif Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the election would be held in the country within 90 days.

"A letter is being written to the former opposition leader (in the NA) to seek their Names for the interim government," the PTI leader added.

He said the opposition parties seemed to be afraid of the elections. Their fear for the early election was beyond understanding, he added.

