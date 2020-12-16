Speakers say, whole nation mourned over brutal killing of APS students by terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Speakers on the 6th anniversary of the APS incident Tuesday said that after passing six years, the whole country mourned over the brutal killing of innocent students of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar during a terrorist attack.

Different ceremonies on the sixth anniversary of the APS incident were being held all over the Hazara division.

In Abbottabad, while addressing a ceremony to pay homage to the martyrs of APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasan said that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out the attack on APS and killed 132 innocent students which would never be forgotten.

"Our brave forces eradicated the menace of terrorism from the country," he said.

Other speakers said that our enemies and terrorists have tried to demoralize the nation by attacking innocent students but our brave forces have defeated the terrorists and eliminated the threat of terrorism.

Deputy Commissioner Kolai Palis Shah Jahan Khan said that the massacre of the innocent students of the Army Public School (APS) was a brutal act, we will remember innocent lives lost in the APS attack.

He said the tragedy that left the nation with irreparable loss, we salute to valiant martyrs that sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism.

Schools and colleges in all major cities of Hazara division have organized ceremonies to pay homage to the martyrs of APS where local political and religious leaders, media, traders, people from all walks of life and students have participated.