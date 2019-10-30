Speakers seeks role of ulema, academia to encounter rapid population growth challenge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 29 (APP):Speakers in a seminar held here on Tuesday expressing grave concern over the increased population said there is need to adopt scientific methods immediately towards proper population planning for the progress and prosperity of the country in line with the teachings of islam.

They said that the population in the country might swell to double by 2030.

The seminar was held under the auspices of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with the coordination of Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination, Govt of Pakistan and the AJK Azad Jammu & Kashmir Population Welfare Department.

Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) Mirpur Prof Dr Habib ur Rehman was the chief guest on this occasion with Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK Government Raja Muhammad Razaq in the chair.

The seminar titled as "For Ulema and Academia on Family Planning'' .

Besides the chief guest Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman, (Sitara e Imtiaz) Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) and the chair – Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK Govt. Raja Muhammad Razaq, leading ulema and scholars including Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qadri, Director Religious Affairs of AJK, Moulana Sahibzada Iftikhar Ali Hashmir, Allama Muhammad Bashir Attari, Qari Muhammad Naseem, Dr. Rubeena, Associated Professor Muhiud Din Medical College Mirpur, Dr. Saima, Associate Prof. Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mir;ur, Prof. Dr. Sajaad Ahmed, Assistant Professor MUST varsity, Moulana Prof. Imran Ahmed and others.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman said that increased population of Pakistan was a big challenge to both the nation and the country since it was directly affecting welfare and progress of the nation as a whole, he observed.

Dr. Habib ur Rehman emphasized the need of raising awareness among the masses through holding identical seminars to encounter the prevailing alarming challenge of rapid population growth in the country, since the flood of population was turning into a cause of destruction with the passage of time, he underlined.

Expressing grave concern over the increased population in Pakistan, the Vice Chancellor particularly called upon ulema and religious scholars to raise the issues including the current heated issue of increased population in the country in their Jumma (Friday) prayers sermons.

He suggested to keep religious fraternity on board to have fruitful results.

Addressing the seminar, the chair Secretary Population Welfare of AJK Raja M. Razaq while highlighting the current population demography, said that it was the fundamental right of the married couples to decide responsibly for birth spacing and family size as per their resources.

He explicitly explained the role of Govt of AJK vis-a-vis support of UNFPA & National Health Ministry for the management of population demography in the country while relying on good practices in brotherly Muslim countries.

Razaq said that 'alarming population growth in the country has emerged as a serious challenge for both policy makers and policy implementers.

Pakistan, he underlined, has reached at the highest growth rate of population in south Asian countries.

He continued that Pakistan's Population with the per annum growth rate of 2.4% will double in next thirty years as against dual ratio prevailing in other South Asian Countries in a period of 60 years.

"Islam provides complete code of life", the Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK said and added that it was the fundamental right of the married couples to decide about number of kids and appropriate birth spacing for their-selves being the future welfare and prosperous family.

He said "keeping in view the above, we must focus for creating a balance between resources and the due family size under the spirit of the above parameters for a welfare and prosperous family".

Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Habib ur Rehman and Secretary Population Welfare AJK Raja M. Razaq distributed awards and certificates among the participants including seasoned religious scholars, educationists, doctors, intellectuals and senior journalists in acknowledgement of their meritorious services through their respective fields for the uplift and prosperity of the society and the state.