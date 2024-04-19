Speakers Stress Burn Prevention Measures
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Pressing actions must be implemented promptly to address burn prevention in Punjab, as stressed by speakers during a burn prevention walk and awareness seminar at the Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Center here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pressing actions must be implemented promptly to address burn prevention in Punjab, as stressed by speakers during a burn prevention walk and awareness seminar at the Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Center here on Friday.
They underscored crucial insights and recommendations for burn prevention in their speeches. The speakers commended the center's contributions and highlighted the necessity for widespread societal awareness on burn prevention.
Dr. Barira Bashir, Dr. Furqan Haider, Musrat Misbah, and other faculty members actively engaged in the event, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in this endeavor.
Recent Stories
SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security
Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjee ..
Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to low flows in Indus river
Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free
Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22
Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outline ..
Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons
Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 24
Minister inspects under construction Jahanzeb College building
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security3 minutes ago
-
Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjeel3 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to low flows in Indus river3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free3 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 228 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outlines plan for healthcar ..8 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons8 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 2410 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects under construction Jahanzeb College building8 minutes ago
-
Dera is set to witness by-elections for NA-44 on April 218 minutes ago
-
President for enhancing road & railway connectivity with Turkiye3 minutes ago