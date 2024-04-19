Speakers stress burn prevention measures

Pressing actions must be implemented promptly to address burn prevention in Punjab, as stressed by speakers during a burn prevention walk and awareness seminar at the Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Center here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pressing actions must be implemented promptly to address burn prevention in Punjab, as stressed by speakers during a burn prevention walk and awareness seminar at the Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Center here on Friday.

They underscored crucial insights and recommendations for burn prevention in their speeches. The speakers commended the center's contributions and highlighted the necessity for widespread societal awareness on burn prevention.

Dr. Barira Bashir, Dr. Furqan Haider, Musrat Misbah, and other faculty members actively engaged in the event, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in this endeavor.