UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Stress Campaign Against Tobacco Use Among The Youth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Speakers stress campaign against tobacco use among the youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman board of Management, Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool and other speakers at a seminar have said that the use of tobacco in any form is a big threat to human health.

They emphasised the need for launching a campaign against tobacco use among people, especially youth, to save them from injurious effects of tobacco.

Khalid Maqbool said that the Institute of Public Health could play a pivotal role in policy making for such preventive campaigns.

The seminar was organised by the IPH Lahore in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the auditorium.

WHO's Country Head Mahi Pala shared the WHO guidelines on preventive measures against tobacco use. He stressed lifestyle modifications, health promotion activities and the need for stronger implementation of legislative orders for prevention of smoking.

Former Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Dr Mahmood Shaukat stressed the need for developing innovative and attractive campaigns for the young smokers to quit smoking.

He said that tobacco industry generated a big revenue and despite heavy taxes, the number of smokers had not been decreased. He emphasised the importance of research to develop effective strategies.

Director Policy & Strategic Planning Unit (PSPU) Dr Shagufta Zareen highlighted the importance of good quality data for formulation of effective policies. She said that school children in public sector could play an important part in the campaign to exert social pressure on smokers in family to prevent the young ones from becoming second-hand or a third-hand smokers.

The use of sheesha by the youth is also becoming a threat, which was leading to cancers.

The WHO representative, Shahzad, stressed the need for effective measures at the government level.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan, while addressing the seminar, said that smoking and chewing tobacco was a major cause of lungs and mouth cancer, asthma, respiratory diseases and cardiac problems, etc. She said that the IPH platform would be effectively used for launching result-oriented awareness campaigns against the use of tobacco.

Related Topics

Lahore World Khalid Maqbool Young Pala Cancer Family From Government Industry

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

18 minutes ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

2 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

2 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

2 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

2 hours ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.