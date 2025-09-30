- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Speakers stress collaboration, innovation for clinical research in resource-constrained
Speakers Stress Collaboration, Innovation For Clinical Research In Resource-constrained
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Leading health experts at an international workshop organized by OIC-COMSTECH and the Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) underlined that resource limitations should not become barriers to evidence-based healthcare and clinical research
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Leading health experts at an international workshop organized by OIC-COMSTECH and the Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) underlined that resource limitations should not become barriers to evidence-based healthcare and clinical research.
They emphasized that collaboration, innovation, and capacity building are essential for developing centres of excellence in low-resource environments across OIC member states.
The workshop, titled “Clinical Research in Resource-Constrained Environments,” was hosted by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Institute of Innovation Leadership in Medicine and Management at its Secretariat in Islamabad.
It brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers to discuss strategies for strengthening research capacity despite infrastructure and funding challenges.
In his inaugural message, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary highlighted the urgent need for innovation in health research across the Muslim world.
He said, “Healthcare providers and researchers in many OIC member states face limited infrastructure, funding shortages, and a lack of trained personnel. These same constraints make innovation, ingenuity, and capacity building more essential than ever.
”
Prof. Dr. Abdul Basit, Chairman HealthRAB, echoed this view, stressing that institutional strength in clinical research was vital for improving healthcare outcomes.
"Even in constrained environments, we can build centres of excellence through collaboration, commitment, and innovation,” he remarked.
Prof. Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed, General Secretary HealthRAB, introduced the mission of HealthRAB and announced continued partnership with COMSTECH to host future workshops and conferences for building leadership and research capacity in the healthcare sector.
The programme featured interactive group activities, discussions on establishing research centres in resource-limited settings, and a panel session on developing a health research ecosystem through collaboration.
Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid, Professor and Researcher at the Health Services Academy Islamabad, was among the key panelists.
Concluding with a vote of thanks, participants-both in person and online-appreciated the initiative for offering practical insights and laying the foundation for stronger clinical research frameworks in challenging environments.
Recent Stories
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commerce Minister condemns Quetta blast reaffirms resolve against terrorism34 minutes ago
-
Provinces free to decide on usage of their allocated water share: Sanaullah34 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates armed forces, nation on successful test of Fatah-434 minutes ago
-
Education minister terms PSL standardization historic milestone34 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah swears in as Senator43 minutes ago
-
PESCO chairman urges KP CS for early recovery of abducted linemen44 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses bail of accused involved in immolating his wife44 minutes ago
-
WASA MD orders for accelerating anti-dengue measures44 minutes ago
-
PSCA to host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference in Nov1 hour ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park and Sports Ground at a cost of Rs 150 million1 hour ago
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Focal Person for joint action on flood relief, climate-resilient develop ..1 hour ago
-
BZU launches 23 new programs, overcomes Rs 670m deficit: VC1 hour ago