LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal's message and his teachings can prove to be a guiding principle for the Pakistani youth, who can establish themselves and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity by acting on these teachings.

These views were expressed at an Inter-Collegiate Kalam-e-Iqbal (Allama Iqbal's poetry) contest, organised jointly by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, here on Friday.

UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, speaking at the event, said that only those nations make progress which remember their benefactors and seek guidance from them. He said Allama Iqbal was great benefactor of the people of Pakistan, who convinced the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah to return to undivided India and lead the Muslims towards their separate homeland. He said the youth must study Iqbal and his teachings from all aspects to benefit from his message of 'Khudi' (Belief in self).

Former vice chancellor Punjab University Saleem Mazhar said that in the new era, nations make progress not only through economic development but also through character-building.

He said Allama Iqbal always stressed character building of the Muslim youth. He said due to struggle of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are living in an independent country today.

Well-known writer and educationist Asghar Nadeem Syed said Allama Iqbal deemed contemplation and thought process as worship of the Creator, and his poetry reflected it clearly.

Actor Jawad Wasim said that guiding the young generation in the right direction was most important for development of society.

Those getting positions in the Inter-Collegiate Kalam-e-Iqbal contest were given shields, certificates and cash prizes on the occasion.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Head Promotions and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, teachers, staff and a large number of students attended the event.