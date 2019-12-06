(@FahadShabbir)

Speakers at a seminar on great Sufi poet, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, said that it was dire need of the hour to spread mysticism, peace and love concepts of the poet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar on great Sufi poet, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, said that it was dire need of the hour to spread mysticism, peace and love concepts of the poet.

They said that if his poetry is translated in other languages, it will help comprehend his message.

Khawaja Ghulam Fareed depicted Seraiki culture, especially of Rohi areas with full force, they said at a seminar, held under the aegis of BZU Seraiki Study Centre here on Friday.

They said that his poetry provides remedy for sufferings and pains of all and sundry.

Dean Islamic Studies and languages, Dr Shafqat-Ullah shed light on different aspects of Sufi's poetry, adding that he was a poet par excellence.

Guest of honour, Dr Nasrullah Khan Nasir said that he had turned the deserted Rohi into an orchard through his beautiful poetry.

Director Seraiki Study Centre, Dr Mumtaz Kilyani said that Khawaja Ghulam Fareed's poetry was a torch-bearing for all times to come.

He extended thanks to all participants for attending the seminar.

Chairman Seraiki department IUB, Dr Safdar Hussain Shah, Dr Hameed Ulfat, Dr Arif and others also spoke.