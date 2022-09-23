UrduPoint.com

Speakers Stress End To Violence Against Women

Published September 23, 2022

Speakers stress end to violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar stressed the need of bringing an end to violence against women in the country.

The seminar 'Gender Violence: Causes and Problems' was arranged by Punjab University Department of Gender Studies (DGS) here on Friday.

Chairperson DGS Prof Dr Raa'na Malik, Director General Women Protection Authority Irshad Waheed, Muhammad Ali Mazari from Ministry of Human Rights, Director of Mumkin Alliance Umbreen Fatima, analyst Salman Abid, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Dr Raa'na Malik said women played a fundamental role in development of countries and ending sexual violence was the need of the hour.

Umbreen Fatima shed light on Mumkin Alliance's work on legislation on sexual violencewhile Irshad Waheed briefed about aims and objectives of the Women Protection Authority.

