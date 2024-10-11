Speakers Stress For Awareness On World Mental Health Day
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The speakers of an event organized here in connection with the world mental health day on Friday stressed the need for creating awareness on the importance of mental health and related issues.
The event was arranged here at Special education Complex, Hayatabad with collaboration of Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department and Sarhad Rural Support Program with the support of UNFPA, IOM and the Embassy of Netherland.
Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah was chief guest of the occasion while Mahjabeen Qazi of UNFPA and Ameer Hamza of IOM participated in the event along with representatives of civil society, government departments, parents and media persons.
Masood Ul Mulk, CEO, SRSP in his speech highlighted the importance of mental health and raising awareness among general public about mental health issues.
Syed Ali Bakhsh, Director, Special Education Complex, Peshawar informed that mental health day is celebrated throughout the world, including Pakistan, on October 11 to raise awareness about mental health and well-being.
Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah appreciated efforts of the organizations and assured his cooperation to create awareness in society. On the occasion, special students presented tableaus, skits and songs which were appreciated by the participants.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBF lauds PM efforts to terminate five IPPs agreements3 minutes ago
-
Termination of IPP accords marks beginning of broader reforms providing economic relief to public: P ..3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses aviation standards, passenger services3 minutes ago
-
Award distribution ceremony for Gomal Zam Dam documentary competition held3 minutes ago
-
'International Girl Child Day' ceremony held at UoS3 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to provide commodities at affordable prices3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300-kg substandard food3 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Irrigation asks officers to curb water theft4 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas13 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak; 114 new cases with 221 admitted in hospitals14 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM, ministers condemn attack on mine workers in Duki14 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight meters23 minutes ago