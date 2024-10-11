Open Menu

Speakers Stress For Awareness On World Mental Health Day

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The speakers of an event organized here in connection with the world mental health day on Friday stressed the need for creating awareness on the importance of mental health and related issues.

The event was arranged here at Special education Complex, Hayatabad with collaboration of Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department and Sarhad Rural Support Program with the support of UNFPA, IOM and the Embassy of Netherland.

Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah was chief guest of the occasion while Mahjabeen Qazi of UNFPA and Ameer Hamza of IOM participated in the event along with representatives of civil society, government departments, parents and media persons.

Masood Ul Mulk, CEO, SRSP in his speech highlighted the importance of mental health and raising awareness among general public about mental health issues.

Syed Ali Bakhsh, Director, Special Education Complex, Peshawar informed that mental health day is celebrated throughout the world, including Pakistan, on October 11 to raise awareness about mental health and well-being.

Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah appreciated efforts of the organizations and assured his cooperation to create awareness in society. On the occasion, special students presented tableaus, skits and songs which were appreciated by the participants.

APP/adi

