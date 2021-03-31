UrduPoint.com
Speakers Stress For Conveying Climatic Control Advisory To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers in a webinar on climate stressed the need of conveying climate control advisory service to farmers so that they could come to know about changing weather timely.

They discussed the ways and means by which their recommendation on climatic advisory could be passed on to the growers.

They suggested to devise short and long term plan for this purpose.

The webinar was attended by Natalie Suckall from University of Leads England, David Corbelli from Neurological Deptt, UK, DG PMD, Muhammad Riaz, Additional Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Barak Ullah Khan and others.

The webinar was arranged by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

