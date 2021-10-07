UrduPoint.com

Speakers Stress For Creating Awareness On Mental Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The speakers at an event Thursday called for creating awareness in society about mental health to prevent conditions like depression, loneliness, anxiety, trauma, autism, suicidal thoughts and various disorders.

The event was organized by department of psychology, University of Peshawar in connection with "World Mental Health day" to be observed on October 10.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees while accompanied by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Zahid Anwar attended the event and said that the day is observed in order to spread awareness about mental health to prevent mental issues.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees while talking to the faculty members and students said that observing such day is an opportunity for all those are working on mental health issues to discuss ways and means to create awareness about the problem across the country.

On the occasion the students of psychology department organized stalls for awareness of the students and general public and distributed brochures among visitors while apprising them about the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The Vice Chancellor appreciating the efforts of the Department of Psychology assured that University of Peshawar would provide equipment to the department being used in different therapies practice.

Chairperson Department of Psychology Dr Erum Irshad and Dr Hayat Muhammad described the importance of educating people, especially the students and practitioners about mental health issues.

