Speakers Stress For Efforts To Control Spread Of Hepatitis

Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

Speakers stress for efforts to control spread of Hepatitis

The viral hepatitis was a national health problem and has brought economic and psychosocial implications as about 12 million people, or one in 13, are carriers of hepatitis B or C virus therefore the efforts should be made to control its spread, said Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and Allied Hospitals Dr Muhammad Umar here on Wednesday

Speaking to participants of a walk held in connection with World Hepatitis Day at Holy Family Hospital, he said the hepatitis was spreading rapidly and it was estimated by the World Health Organization that around 20 million deaths will occur by 2030 at this rate.

Dr Umar stressed the use of boiled water and the habit of washing hands after eating, using the washroom and changing diapers as important preventive measures.

He said the people should emphasize using new syringes at clinics, razor blades at barbershops, and sterilized dental and surgical equipment in case of procedures.

Meanwhile speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdullah highlighted the efforts of the provincial government for controlling this deadly disease.

He said the media's role is important in this regard, through which people could be apprised about the disease and preventive measures for protection from the disease.

The ADC said a wide-ranging effort was urgently needed to prevent millions of new infections and increasing deaths because of it.

While addressing an awareness seminar Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal said that Hepatitis A and E are spread by oral-facial route while B and C are spread by blood.

She said that the usual mode of transmission of hepatitis B and C in Pakistanis is a high rate of getting treatment by injections and intravenous therapy procedures while the instruments are not properly sterilized and reuse of syringes by Quakes is also a major issue.

Dr Faiza said although there were vaccines for Hepatitis B and a new treatment for chronic Hepatitis C was also available that could save millions of lives.

On the occasion Founder Rawalpindi Community awareness programme Dr Asif Maqsood Butt said the most common variants B and C which spread through contaminated water, adulterated food, reusing hypodermic needles, blades, and unsterilized surgical equipment.

He added blood transfusion without getting it screened is also the main cause of the spread of this hepatitis virus to a healthy person.

Dr Asif informed that a team of specialist doctors rendered their services during the camp held here in connection with World Hepatitis day at HFH.

He informed that free of cost screening of more than 250 people with Hepatitis B and C were carried out at the camp.

