Speakers stress for ensuring human uplift projects in Tharparkar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Speakers at an international conference have emphasized the need for introducing a new variety of seeds for crops, protecting wildlife, saving breeds of livestock and birds in Tharparkar besides establishing research centers, marketing of milk, organic vegetables and increasing exports.

They emphasized this while addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day international conference held in Sindh Agriculture University Umerkot Sub campus regarding the development of deserted areas of Tharparkar.

Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah was the chief guest.

on the occasion, Vice Chancellor NED University Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, Former Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr. Bekha Ram Devrajani, Pro Vice-Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Umerkot sub campus Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, famous writer Noor Muhammad Jhanjhi, DG PARC Dr. Zakir Daahri were present.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Sindh government was striving to make Tharparkar green in order to overcome the shortage of food created due to the rapid increase in population He said that in Sindh around 30,0000 square kilometre area spread on plain areas where cultivation was being carried out.

He said that livelihood of the 80 percent population depends on livestock, however shortage of milk was decreasing day by day in deserted area.

Minister stressed the need for paying attention to livestock so that cattle owners could prosper. He further said that local people should be provided proper training and education about the techniques of cultivation of crops.

Sardar Shah congratulated the Vice Chancellor and University administration for organizing the conference and assured his complete cooperation for SAU sub-campus.

The VC Dr. Fateh Marri said that during the conference so many recommendations were received from the National and International experts, will be forwarded for policymaking Famous writer, Noor Muhammad Jhinjhi, Dr. Bekharam, Dr, Sarosh Lodhi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later the vice-chancellor distributed awards and appreciation certificates among participants and organizers of the event.