Speakers Stress For Vaccination Against Hepatitis

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The speakers at a seminar on Thursday called for administering vaccination and hygienic food and drinking water to contain the spread of hepatitis A and E.

They said administering anti hepatitis vaccination was imperative in the wake of increasing death rate due to the disease, adding that anti hepatitis vaccine is available in the country now.

They were addressing the seminar organised by Pakistan GI and Liver Disease Society (PGLDS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter and MMC General Hospital in connection with the international hepatitis day.

Dr Jibran Ayub, Publication Secretary PGLDS called for team work and joint efforts by all the stakeholders to eradicate hepatitis. He urged regular follow-up of patients with kidney disease for hepatitis C before dialysis.

MMC general hospital Peshawar Chairman Engineer Anwar Maqsood emphasized the need to educate the public about hepatitis through seminars and said that the hospital has come a long way in achieving infection control measures. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Jibran Ayub for organizing this event.

