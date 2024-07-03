Open Menu

Speakers Stress Harmony At Unity Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Speakers stress harmony at unity conference

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A Muslim unity conference was held here on Wednesday where speakers stressed the need for creating an atmosphere of harmony and love in society.

The conference was held under the auspices of the Naat Council at a private hotel. Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Farhan Aslam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniyal, President District Bar Association Sargodha Syed Mohsin Sherazi, President Naat Council Chaudhry Khalid Musarrat and renowned religious scholars, lawyers and journalists participated in the conference.

They said islam is a religion of love and peace and it gives us the message of harmony and unity.

"In the light of Quran and Sunnat, we have to work for collective interest by forgetting the personal conflicts as the bright future of Pakistan is connected with unity," the speakers said. They urged ulema to give message of love and unity through their sermons during the month of Muharram.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Lawyers Hotel Sargodha Muslim Unity Foods Limited Love Muharram

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

13 minutes ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

20 minutes ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

24 minutes ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

15 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

15 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

15 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

15 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan