Speakers stress harmony at unity conference

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A Muslim unity conference was held here on Wednesday where speakers stressed the need for creating an atmosphere of harmony and love in society.

The conference was held under the auspices of the Naat Council at a private hotel. Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Farhan Aslam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniyal, President District Bar Association Sargodha Syed Mohsin Sherazi, President Naat Council Chaudhry Khalid Musarrat and renowned religious scholars, lawyers and journalists participated in the conference.

They said islam is a religion of love and peace and it gives us the message of harmony and unity.

"In the light of Quran and Sunnat, we have to work for collective interest by forgetting the personal conflicts as the bright future of Pakistan is connected with unity," the speakers said. They urged ulema to give message of love and unity through their sermons during the month of Muharram.