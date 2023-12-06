Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with “Beyond Carbon” organized a panel discussion on Elevating and Catalyzing Climate Action in Pakistan in light of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

The discussion addressed the significance of COP 28 and its potential impact on Pakistan, urging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to prepare for forthcoming regulations that aim to mitigate climate change, particularly in the context of the Article 6 framework.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in his address highlighted the challenges faced in climate impact, waste management, waste-to-energy and recycling. He also emphasized joint efforts, intensifying awareness campaigns and effective communication with stakeholders.

Panelists engaged in a comprehensive dialogue on the global discourse surrounding climate change, emphasizing the pivotal role of COP as the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

These leaders shared a wealth of expertise, from economic and investment insights to environmental science and policy.

Their diverse perspectives will shed light on the impact of COP28 and Article 6 on the public in general and the business sector in specific.

The knowledge-sharing initiative convened key stakeholders, including industry experts, small and medium-sized manufacturing facilities, environmental experts, activists, and academia.

The event streamed live on the Facebook pages of RCCI and Beyond Carbon, explored the dynamic landscape of climate change and its implications for businesses, with a special focus on the ongoing COP 28.

Beyond Carbon Pvt. Ltd, an innovative environmental solutions startup, has solidified a strategic alliance with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) through a recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This collaborative effort signifies a commitment to fostering environmental consciousness within the business community and underscores the urgency of proactive measures in the face of evolving global climate regulations.

Acknowledging RCCI's proactive stance as the first Green Chamber, panellists commended the Chamber for actively raising awareness among its members on this critical subject.

The event concluded with Beyond Carbon's COO, Adnan Shafqat, expressing gratitude to RCCI, and attendees for their active participation.

As a token of appreciation, shields were presented to the Chamber President and the distinguished panellists.