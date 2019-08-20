Speakers stress imparting seerah-e-Usman to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker's at a procession titled 'tribute to the companions of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Tuesday stressed imparting the life and seerah of Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) to primary and secondary school students to curb prejudices in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker's at a procession titled 'tribute to the companions of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Tuesday stressed imparting the life and seerah of Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) to Primary and secondary school students to curb prejudices in society.

The procession was organised by Sunni Rabita Council to commemorate the martyrdom day of Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) being observed on Ziaqad 18.

The procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Abdullah Bin Masood, Karachi Company, Islamabad.

The leaders of Sunni Rabita Council, Islamabad Maulana Yaqoob Tariq, Maulana Abdul Rehman Muavia,Hafiz Naseer Ahmed and Muhammad Yasir Qasmi addressed the participants.

They said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) solemnised nikkah of his two daughters one by one and had vowed to marry his even 40 daughters with Hazrat Usman (RA).

They said that Hazrat Usman spent major chunk of his wealth on the welfare of Muslims.

They urged the government to announce the martyrdom day of third khalifa hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) as public holiday, said Maulana Tariq Yaqoob.