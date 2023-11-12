Speakers stress inter-faith harmony at 'Building bridges' dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) An inter-faith harmony dialogue titled ‘Building bridges’ was organised by the Presbyterian Education board (PEB) at Naulakha Presbyterian Church, here on Sunday.

Prominent religious personalities including Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad, Kul Masalik Board Chairman Asim Makhdoom, Naulakha Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Dr Majid Abel, Data Darbar Masjid Khateeb Mufti Ramzan Sialvi,

Maulana Zubair Abid, Prof. Mehmood Ghaznavi, Prof. Sohail Raza, Head of Presbyterian Education Board Mrs. Veeda Javed, Mrs. Margy Trimble, Miss Sheryl Burke, Rev. Emmanuel Khokhar and a delegation from Board of Education Presbyterian participated in the event.

The participants discussed promotion of religious tolerance in society, and overcoming challenges and problems in this regard. All leaders expressed their determination to work hard for promotion of religious tolerance and harmony.

Expressing his views, PUC Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the Constitution of Pakistan was based on education of Quran and Sunnah. Inter-faith harmony was the basis of development and prosperity of the country, while all religions give the message of peace and love. He said that the leaders of all religions in Pakistan are spreading the message of peace and love.

Dr. Majeed Abel, who was also the mediator of dialogue, said he feels proud that the Presbyterian Education Board had a mission to spread education and 60 per cent of students in our educational institutions are from the Muslim community. Christian educational institutions have rendered endless services and produced many great names. He expressed joy on completion of 25 years on Presbyterian education institutions.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said: “I pay tribute to the services of Dr. Majeed Abel for creating interfaith harmony because his church always spoke of peace and love. The incident of Jaranwala was very painful, but everyone condemned it and took joint steps to protect humanity.

Chairman Kul Masalik Board Maulana Asim Makhdoom said undoubtedly the Christian community had rendered many services in education and health sectors. Educating Muslim children in Christian educational institutions is undoubtedly an expression of complete trust. He also welcomed the announcement of the opening of a school by the Presbyterian Education Board in Jaranwala and promised full support.

Khateeb Data Sahib Masjid Ramzan Sialvi said education had been emphasised in all religions, while in islam also Iqra means reading. The book on Data Sahib's education is also being taught for many years. Peace and tolerance could be established in society only on the basis of education.

Mrs. Margie Trammell said that the Presbyterian Church would continue to provide outreach services as it had in the past.

Miss Sheryl Burke said that they had been rendering their services in the field of education for several decades and many big Names had been brought up from these institutions.

Head of Presbyterian Education Board Mrs. Vida Javed said "we are ensuring provision of special education in villages across Punjab while their quality is not less than any big school. We can proudly say that our educational standards are in no way inferior to Beacon House."

Maulana Zubair Ahmed said "today we are all sitting in a church and talking about peace because walking together with each other is humanity. Today, it is the need of the hour to emphasize the message of peace in the whole world so that peace can be established in Palestine".

The Presbyterian Education Board delegation expressed its determination that they would continue education as a mission and contribute to prosperity of Pakistan.

Rev Abid Majeed said the voice of peace had always been raised from the church, while the religious personalities associated with all religions gather here on every occasion and promote brotherhood and peace among themselves.

At the end of the dialogue, a special prayer was also organised for development and prosperity of Pakistan along with the solution of the Palestine problem.