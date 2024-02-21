Speakers Stress Making Punjabi Language Part Of Curriculum
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A seminar was held here on Wednesday in connection with the International Mother Language Day observance, under the auspices of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs).
Group Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram chaired the event, while well-known Punjabi poet Bashir Ahmad Najmi and singer Ustad Sajjad Bari were among the guests.
Addressing the seminar, speakers said that Punjabi is our identity and it should be made part of the curriculum.
UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Manan told the audience that Punjabi is a serious and ancient language and important steps are needed for its promotion. He said that thinkers around the world agree that what is taught in the mother tongue has an impact.
Famous poet Bashir Ahmad Najmi said the Punjabi language is reflective of the rich culture of Punjab. If steps are not taken to protect it, it is likely to become extinct like various other languages of the world. He said "wherever we live in any region of the world, we should strive for promotion of our language as well as its protection. Instead of feeling ashamed of using the Punjabi language, we should feel proud."
Singer Ustad Sajjad Bari presented famous and classical Punjabi poetry.
Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry and a large number of teachers and students were also present.
