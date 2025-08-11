Speakers stress national unity for progress

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Speakers at a seminar on Monday stressed the importance of national unity, noting that the people of Pakistan possess the potential to excel in every field of life.

They shared these views while addressing a seminar titled “78th Independence Day: Achievements, Challenges, and Opportunities for Sustainable Development” held at the Press Information Department (PID) in Lahore.

The speakers highlighted that Pakistan and its armed forces have once again demonstrated their strength in conventional warfare. They emphasised that the country is also fully capable of strengthening its economy.

Senior journalist and columnist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami said that the creation of Pakistan itself was a historic achievement and that the country has immense potential to progress further.

"After the creation of Pakistan, the journey of achievements did not stop," he said.

He added that soon after independence, Pakistan developed its national structure, built an industrial base, and, most notably, became a nuclear power. He observed that Pakistan would have been in a much better position had the nation fully embraced discipline. Shami reiterated the need to uphold the principles of unity, faith, and discipline, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also stressed the need to focus on the development of educational institutions and training centers. Referring to recent tensions, Shami said that Pakistan gave a befitting response to Indian aggression, and the world witnessed the support extended by China, Turkiye, and other friendly nations during that time.

Senior journalist Irshad Ahmad Arif pointed out that while the country has made many achievements, there is a need to highlight its positive aspects more prominently. He said that Pakistan offers vast employment opportunities and noted that sending skilled and educated individuals abroad contributes positively to the national economy.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani highlighted the importance of policy continuity for sustainable progress.

“The selection of capable leadership can help resolve 50 percent of the country’s issues,” he remarked.

Senior journalist Nasrullah Malik said that human resource development is crucial for building a strong society. He underlined the need to improve the country’s education system and called for collective efforts in this regard.

“Human development is the need of the hour,” he said, stressing the importance of skill-building among the youth.

Educationist Dr. Arsha said that Pakistan has full potential to move forward but faces challenges such as political instability, poverty, and internal threats.

She stressed that meaningful change must begin at the individual level and cautioned against engaging in a blame game, which she said does not solve any problems.

Educationist Dr. Ayesha Jami shared that by 2030, only 20 job categories are expected to remain relevant, including big data, fintech engineering, AI/machine learning, software and app development, cybersecurity, data warehousing, autonomous vehicle specialisation, UI/UX design, IoT specialisation, data analytics, and environmental engineering. She said, "Now is the time to equip our youth with skills in these areas to ensure real development in the country."

Dr. Ayesha also noted that Pakistan had dealt a crushing defeat to India, which changed the strategic landscape in the country’s favour. She called for providing maximum growth opportunities to the youth in order to curb brain drain.

Earlier, Director General PID Lahore, Shafqat Abbas Khan, welcomed participants and said it was an honour to open a dialogue on the “78th Independence Day: Achievements, Challenges, and Opportunities for Sustainable Development.”

He noted that Pakistan has made remarkable achievements over the past 78 years but acknowledged that serious challenges remain, including poverty, climate change, and governance gaps.

“We need unity, vision, and consistency to overcome the challenges facing the country,” he said.

Senior analysts and journalists Muhammad Mehdi, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Noor Ullah also spoke.