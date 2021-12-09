UrduPoint.com

Speakers Stress Need For Collective Efforts In War Against Corruption

Thu 09th December 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Speakers in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday stressed the need for making collective efforts in the war against corruption.

The speakers in a seminar held here at NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urged the participants to play their role in awareness drive and prevention of corruption so that the soft image of the organization is highlighted.

The title of the seminar was "Performance of NAB vis-à-vis Perspective of Media, Public Sector and General Masses" with Senator Mohsin Aziz as chief guest on the occasion.

Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR),Shumail Ahmed Butt Advocate General, M Riaz President Peshawar Press Club, Dr Gul Majeed Khan VC Islamia College University spoke on the occasion.

Seminar was attended by representatives of Bureaucracy, academia, professionals from different walks of life, officers of NAB and students of schools, colleges and universities.

In his welcome speech Brig (r) Farooq Naser Awan highlighted the performance of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appreciated the participants of different district level competitions held on the eve of International Anti-Corruption week.

Media being the fourth pillar of democracy has to play an important role in highlighting the performance of the institution, he added.

Senator Mohsin Aziz appreciated the efforts of the National Accountability Bureau in eradicating corruption.

In the end, certificates were distributed among the position holders of the various essay writing, speech and poster painting competitions held in the entire province.

The seminar concluded with the awareness walk.

