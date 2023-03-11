Speakers stress on Baloch exiled leaders, militants to hold talks

Speakers at a seminar have stressed on Baloch exiled leaders and militants to lay down arms and come to the negotiating table

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar have stressed on Baloch exiled leaders and militants to lay down arms and come to the negotiating table.

Speaking at a seminar on "Prospering Balochistan with Reconciliation", held at Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) here Saturday, they highlighted the steps taken by the provincial government for the prosperity of Balochistan.

The participants included Member of Provincial Assembly Younis Aziz Zehri, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Maj (R) Ilyas Kibzai and Registrar BUET Dr Jalal Hussain Shah. Faculty members of the University, notables and members of the civil society attended the event.