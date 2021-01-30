UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Stress On Inclusion Of Vulnerable Migrant Women In NSER

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:03 PM

Speakers stress on inclusion of vulnerable migrant women in NSER

Speakers at a workshop titled 'Climate induced migration in Pakistan' organized here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) stressed upon the need that the vulnerable migrant womens must be included in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Speakers at a workshop titled 'Climate induced migration in Pakistan' organized here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) stressed upon the need that the vulnerable migrant womens must be included in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

This step would enable them to receive support through national and local level social protection schemes such as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, says a press release issued on Saturday.

The purpose of the workshop was to create awareness among journalists about reporting on climate change issues.

A group of journalists based in Islamabad attended the workshop.

While highlighting the importance of NSFR, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, explained to the participants that the females that were forced to migrate (internal displacement) due to climate change, face several issues ranging from a lack of access to health and education, insufficient availability of food and evacuation to bonded labour etc.

"Provision of safe shelters, medicines, food and water during disasters should be the top priority of the government," Dr Suleri added with a particular reference to vulnerable migrant women.

Maryam Shabbir Abbasi, Environmentalist at SDPI, earlier stressed the need for a gender-responsive policy for climate induced female migration. She added further that women face issues of harassment and rape during disasters and these should be controlled by taking measures at a higher level. She also highlighted the plight of pregnant women during the disaster and trauma they go through due to lack of access to healthcare services.

The participants of the workshop highlighted several pertinent issues regarding the topic and presented a way forward based on the research recently conducted by SDPI in collaboration with Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA), as part of the South Asia Migration and Climate (SAMAC) project. The project 'Improving Migration Management in the Silk Routes Countries,' was funded by the European Union through the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Water European Union Women From Government Top Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Butcher fined, unhygienic meat disposed off

2 minutes ago

Govt utilizing all resources for people's welfare ..

9 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetables market

9 minutes ago

Excise police recovered 50400gm cannabis, arrested ..

11 minutes ago

Four held with contraband in sialkot

11 minutes ago

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.