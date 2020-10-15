UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Stress Parents To Inculcate Hand Washing Habit In Kids

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:02 PM

Speakers stress parents to inculcate hand washing habit in kids

Speakers in a moot organized by Pediatric Medicines and Infection Control departments of NMU underlined the importance of washing hands specially for kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers in a moot organized by Pediatric Medicines and Infection Control departments of NMU underlined the importance of washing hands specially for kids.

They said that parents should inculcate habit of washing hands in their kids to check infections and diseases.

They quoted examples from islam about importance of cleanliness for us all.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood shed light on washing hands in every day life.

He said that cleanliness is part of our religion and it has got numerous benefits.

Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Sajid Akhtar and others also spoke.

The seminar was arranged in connection with World Hand Washing Day.

Related Topics

World All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,398 new COVID-19 cases, 1,666 reco ..

49 minutes ago

President Masood praises Qatar Charity for support ..

49 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Faisalabad’s First ..

51 minutes ago

Geotagging of more than 10,000 shops completed: DG ..

1 minute ago

PAF former wing commander's pension matter adjourn ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.