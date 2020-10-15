Speakers stress parents to inculcate hand washing habit in kids

Speakers in a moot organized by Pediatric Medicines and Infection Control departments of NMU underlined the importance of washing hands specially for kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers in a moot organized by Pediatric Medicines and Infection Control departments of NMU underlined the importance of washing hands specially for kids.

They said that parents should inculcate habit of washing hands in their kids to check infections and diseases.

They quoted examples from islam about importance of cleanliness for us all.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood shed light on washing hands in every day life.

He said that cleanliness is part of our religion and it has got numerous benefits.

Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Sajid Akhtar and others also spoke.

The seminar was arranged in connection with World Hand Washing Day.