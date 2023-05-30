Speakers stress to allocate 70 percent budget for girls' education in 2023-24

Speakers in a pre-budget seminar held here on Tuesday, stressed the Education Department to allocate 70 percent of the budget for girls' education in the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Speakers in a pre-budget seminar held here on Tuesday, stressed the Education Department to allocate 70 percent of the budget for girls' education in the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

The seminar, attended by key stakeholders and officials, aimed to discuss strategies for promoting inclusivity and gender equality in education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event was jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protections and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, and the Pakistan Education Champion Network.

During the seminar, it was highlighted by participants that to address the enrollment gap of 2.9 million out-of-school girls, as reported by a survey conducted by the Benazir Income Support Program in 2021.

The Joint Working Group of Human Rights Institutions on Girls Education, established by the KPCSW, also submitted recommendations to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department for an inclusive budget for girls' education in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Amina Durrani, Director Programs at KPCSW, said that girls' education is not only a fundamental human right but also a strategic priority in the province for achieving gender equality.

She expressed her anticipation that the integration of the recommendations submitted by the Joint Working Group would significantly contribute to fostering gender parity and creating an inclusive and high-quality educational environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muhammad Ijaz, Acting Chief of the Child Protection and Welfare Commission, stressed the importance of allocating more resources, considering the current socio-economic challenges and vulnerabilities faced by girls in the region.

He affirmed the commitment to promote multi-sectoral collaboration to eliminate gender disparity in education.

Sher Azam Khan, Chief Planning Officer at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department, said that ensuring equal access to quality secondary education for every girl in the province is their responsibility.

He said the department's commitment to allocate budgets and investments driven by gender equity, enabling girls to contribute to social progress, economic stability, and sustainable development.

Shahab Uallah, Senior Planning Officer at the Education Department, mentioned that in the Annual Development Programme, there are 110 ongoing schemes aimed at providing 5,424 facilities, with a distribution of 3,797 for girls' educational institutes and 1,627 for boys.

He added that the department aims to prioritize girls' focused facilities to promote gender parity and ensure that all out-of-school girls are brought into the education system.

Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, highlighted the importance of collective action from civil society in ensuring girls' education.

She emphasized the need to develop strategies that improve gender-equal access to education while addressing the broader social factors that hinder girls' access, thereby opening doors to endless possibilities for their future.

With the commitment to allocate a significant portion of the budget to girls' education, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department aims to bridge the gender gap and provide equal educational opportunities for all girls in the province.