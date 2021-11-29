UrduPoint.com

Speakers Stressed For Development Of Tribal Districts After Merger

Speakers at a two-day workshop Monday stressed the development of tribal districts after merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a two-day workshop Monday stressed the development of tribal districts after merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The workshop on civil rights and social cohesion held by district administration of North Waziristan and a non-governmental organization CRA North concluded at Miran Shah North Waziristan district.

The seminar was aimed at promoting civic rights, peace and social cohesion and to work for development of the region.

The workshop was attended by notables, local elders, social workers of North Waziristan and representatives of CRA North.

The speakers identified various issues and stressed upon the need to work for development of the society especially after merger of the tribal districts.

They said without active role of the youth, the region cannot be put on the path to development and prosperity.

They also lauded the role of CRSS North for working for welfare of the society and expressed hope that such informative and awareness workshops would be held in future too.

At the end, certificates were also distributed among the participants.

