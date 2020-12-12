Speakers stressed to control violence against women

Speakers at a seminar on Sunday emphasized the need to take practical steps to control violence and harassment against women

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Sunday emphasized the need to take practical steps to control violence and harassment against women.

Social Welfare Department, Government of Punjab and non-governmental organization, Pakistan Rural Workers Social Welfare Organization jointly organized a ceremony to highlights effort being taken to end violence against women.

Addressing the participants, Director, Social Welfare Department Bahawalpur, Dr. Saher Siddiqa said that all stakeholders of the society should work to play their due role to end violence against women.

"Joint efforts will help in resolving issues pertaining to human rights and women," she said.

She said that her departments had been providing assistance to NGOs working on the agenda of raising voice against violation of human rights.

Representative of the NGO, Sabir Farhat said that civil society had been playing a pivotal role in raising voice against all menaces including violence against women.