Speakers stresses for collective efforts to rid country from sectarianism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers at a national conference stressed the need for collective efforts to rid the country of the menaces of violence and sectarianism and build a peaceful society in the light of Islamic teachings.

The two day national conference titled "An inclusive and peaceful society in Pakistan: challenges and opportunities" was organized at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Speaking on the occasion, Rector IIUI Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that university is focused to produce balanced human resource enlightened with the Islamic teachings. He hoped Paigham e Pakistan forum's 5 year plan of action for peace, cohesion and inclusiveness will be a source of peaceful inclusive society. He opined that peace and progress are hand to mingle.

Talking about the economic stability, he said we must prioritize peace as it is a prerequisite for a strong economy. The IIUI Rector stressed that the peace spoilers must be discouraged and they must be dealt with iron hands.

He urged faculty and institutions to disseminate peace across society and utilize all modes in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President IIUI, called upon social scientists to promote research that should have direct impact on society. He also stressed upon universities to play role in building future leadership in the light of Islamic teachings. The IIUI Acting President hailed IRI and its efforts for Paigham e Pakistan saying that it has been serving society and Muslim world in best manners.

Dr. Zia ul haq, Director General IRI, spoke about the objectives and importance of the conference. He also briefly elaborated future goals of IRI and Paigham e Pakistan forum for inclusive society. He also discussed Social impact of IIUI's efforts on Muslim societies. He announced that soon a well-planned 5 years plan of action for inclusive society from the forum of Paigham e Pakistan will be commenced. The opening ceremony was also joined by Deans, scholars, researchers and faculty members.