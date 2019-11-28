UrduPoint.com
Speakers Stresses For Conducting New Research On Life Of The Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Speakers at a conference stressed the need of new research studies on the different aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers at a conference stressed the need of new research studies on the different aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

Addressing the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference organized here Thursday by the Arabic Department of National University Of Modern Languages (NUML), they called for practical measure and possibilities to adopt actions of peace be upon him in our lives.

Mufti Syed Adnan Kaka Khel and Shuja-ud-Din Shaikh, Director Quran academy were the guest speakers at conference while Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean Languages Dr. Safeer Awan, Heads of Departments, guests, faculty members and large number of students attended the conference.

Renowned Speakers highlighted the points of Seerat of Hazrat Muhammad SAWW and stressed that only describing the Seerah of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH is not enough we must act on it and tells the world through our actions that we are the followers of Holy Prophet PBUH.

They were of the views that Prophet (PBUH) needs no one's attestation when Allah Himself praised His Prophet SAWW. They also thanked and lauded the role of NUML in conducting such a conference and hoped that this will continue in future also.

At the end Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim thanked both the guests and expressed his own emotional attachments with the Holy Prophet PBUH.

DG NUML presented Rs 2500/- each to the students who recites Quran and Naat. At the end Brig Ibrahim presented shields to the worthy guests.

