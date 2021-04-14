Speakers stresses for protection of wildlife from scabies

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Speakers at a zoom meeting have suggested preventive measures to protect precious wildlife from scabies that is very important to prevent the spread of disease both in domestic and wild animals.

A local non- government organization (NGO) on Wednesday has arranged a moot titled "Scabies and Wildlife" here.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the research link between Europe and Pakistan for prosperous future relations, said a press release.

They saidf that there should be management programmes initiated to cope with the challenges posed by Sarcoptic mite because due to its communicable trait a single infected animal is sufficient to cause an outbreak in wildlife population and this could lead to extinction of precious wildlife species.

Speakers said that scabies is a contagious skin disease that is associated with intense pruritus (itching) along with various skin lesions.