UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Stresses For Protection Of Wildlife From Scabies

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Speakers stresses for protection of wildlife from scabies

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Speakers at a zoom meeting have suggested preventive measures to protect precious wildlife from scabies that is very important to prevent the spread of disease both in domestic and wild animals.

A local non- government organization (NGO) on Wednesday has arranged a moot titled "Scabies and Wildlife" here.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the research link between Europe and Pakistan for prosperous future relations, said a press release.

They saidf that there should be management programmes initiated to cope with the challenges posed by Sarcoptic mite because due to its communicable trait a single infected animal is sufficient to cause an outbreak in wildlife population and this could lead to extinction of precious wildlife species.

Speakers said that scabies is a contagious skin disease that is associated with intense pruritus (itching) along with various skin lesions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Europe Lead From Government

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

7 minutes ago

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

16 minutes ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

25 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

27 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt modern technology during ..

11 minutes ago

Noise pollution poses long-term risk to trees: stu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.