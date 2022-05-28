Speakers suggest fundamental reforms in Indian political system to alleviate plight of minorities

Speakers at a seminar expressed grave concerns over dismal status of minorities in India and suggested fundamental reforms in political system and making democratic system truly representative as a solution to issues being faced by minorities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar expressed grave concerns over dismal status of minorities in India and suggested fundamental reforms in political system and making democratic system truly representative as a solution to issues being faced by minorities.

Addressing a seminar titled "The Status of Muslims in India" organised by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) here on Saturday, they observed that ruling Bhartia Janta Party's (BJP) Hindutava ideology further alienated Muslims in India and over all situation has been insecure to a greater extent for them.

Former information minister and prominent intellectual Javed Jabbar in is speech revolving around the concept of 'unclear majority and clear minority' said that out of 1.2 billion population of India 14.2 percent are Muslims while other minority communities included Sikh, Christian, Budhists, Jain, Parsi and others.

Despite of being a large chunk of Indian population Muslims were under represented in both the houses of Indian parliament, he said and elaborated that there were only 27 Muslims among 543 members of Lok Sabha constituting less then 5 percent while same dismal situation prevailed in the upper house Rajya Sabha.

On the contrary in Pakistan, voters belonging to minority communities have double votes one to be cast for general and the second for reserved seats, he said and added that in general election 2018 three non Muslim candidates defeated their Muslim opponents on general seats.

On the other hand out of 900 million people counted as Hindu 100 million are Adivasis and 150 million are Dalits who believed that Indian establishment is protagonist to them, Javed Jabbar said adding that entire world must be conscious of religion based Indian majoritarianism that is getting uglier by each passing day.

He said that Hindutva- a fascist ideology of Hindu Maha Sabha and RSS- allowed only Hindus to live in India and it was even older than ideologies of Hitler and Mussolini. The extremist ideology had not remained an internal matter of India and it is affecting Bangladesh while its spill out is also reaching Pakistan, he observed.

Javed Jabbar said that the India is the only South Asian country that expanded geographically after 1947 by squatting taking princely states and other areas and this fact demonstrated the expansionist desires of India.

He said that political system of India needed to be reformed fundamentally and its democratic system must be made more representative in nature so that interests and rights of minorities could be protected.

Senior academician and author Muhammad Waseem, while addressing the seminar, said that it was dilemma of India that concept of democracy and pluralism was not well defined there and Hindu Majoritarianism prevailed as Indian Muslims are counted outsiders though they have right of vote.

He said that religiously mobilised and motivated majority existed in South Asia and Muslims were alienated for decades in India but in the BJP rule Muslims of India are being ghettoised and minority communities are compelled to live in same faith communities for their safety particularly in crisis times.

"Force of law is converted into law of force and anti Muslim vernacular sentiments are dominating the polity," he observed adding that Muslims in India were being labelled as Pakistanis and for last several years it was reported that police favoured Hindu extremists during riots.

Situation got more insecure for Muslims and BJP further alienated Muslim community especially after extra-constitutional measures pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and Assam while propaganda against Muslim was on hype to distort public perception.

Due to unfavourable situation for minorities in India including killing of thousands of Kashmiris and other oppressive measures country's position in Freedom House Index had receded drastically, he noted.

Dr Waseem recommended that improved representation of minorities in parliament was a viable solution to issues being faced by minorities.

Chairperson PIIA Dr Masuma Hasan in her welcome address said that minorities in India were facing deprivation in context of both the legislative means and individual public actions.

She asserted that it was responsibility of government of any country to protect minorities as well as their rights while the Indian government appeared to fail in fulfilment of its fundamental responsibility.