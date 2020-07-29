Speakers suggest socioeconomic policies, legislations and programmes for older people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :For older people to live their life with equality, dignity and freedom, it is essential that socioeconomic policies, legislations and programmes consider the multi-sectoral implications on an ageing population.

These views were shared at an online session on "Disability Burden and Old Age Well-Being in Pakistan" organized by the Social Protection Resource Centre (SPRC).

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Rabiya Javeri Agha moderated the session. The panelists included social policy analyst Asghar Zaidi, Principal Clinical Psychologist for Brothers of Charity Services, Ireland, Dr Akhtar Ali Syed and Executive Director of SPRC Dr Safdar Sohail. The event also featured launch of a report on the "State of PWD Well-Being in Pakistan." Speakers shared that there are 12.5 million older men and women in Pakistan, placing it among the group of only 15 countries in the world that have more than 10 million aged persons.

They said Pakistan's culture and religion gives deference to the elderly but changing demographics, industrialisation, rising inflation, urban-rural migration, are however seeing a shift to more independent ways of living, shrinking family structures and a slow deterioration of inter-generational ties.

With a shift in cultural values as well as greater economic pressures on the younger generations, care of the elderly has invariably suffered over time. This suffering manifest itself through abuse, increased insecurity and an erosion of fundamental rights to health, living, work etcetera.

Secretary of MoHR Rabiya Javeri Agha informed the participants that the ministry has drafted the Islamabad Capital Territory Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2018 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Act, 2019 both of which have been presented to the National Assembly.

She also informed that as a result of MoHR's initiatives, two important surveys; PSLM Survey (2019-20) and Pakistan Labour Force committed to include the Washington Group of disability questions in their national survey for the first time.

She shared that due to COVID-19, the risk of poverty and vulnerability is as high as 80 per cent in many parts of the world and resulted in huge impacts for social protection including finances, pensions and other facilities.

Rabiya informed that Cabinet had already approved a Disability Impact Assessment of all future PSDP projects on the pattern of Environment Impact Assessment.

She said the latest Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment on persons with disabilities was an excellent piece of jurisprudence that called for greater interventions and collection of data for persons with disabilities.

She also stressed the need for facilities for old age prisoners languishing in jails.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Akhtar Ali Syed said one of the most concerning factors during COVID-19 pandemic was the issue of vulnerability and neglect amongst older persons, particularly those with any form of disability.

Dr Syed spoke about the continuum of care that was given to persons with mental disabilities in Ireland.

"In Pakistan majority of older persons are not quarantined in care homes but with family members. In times of lockdown, stress and frustration, this group of people face higher risks of violence and abuse and mental illnesses," he said.

Studies conducted in Karachi revealed that 40.6 per cent of the people over the age of 60 had depression, with a higher preponderance in women (50 per cent) than men (32 per cent). Elderly not living with their spouses were 60 per cent more depressed than those living with their spouses.

Executive Director of SPRC Dr Safdar Sohail said social protection and social safety nets must be in place to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable sections of society.

He said the risk of poverty and vulnerability increases with age, with the percentage of older persons living in poverty as high as 80 per cent in some countries.

Universal Pension Systems played an important role in alleviating the vulnerability of the old and infirm, he said.

According to United Nations, over the next three decades, the global number of older persons will more than double, reaching over 1.5 billion persons.

"Strengthening public health systems and universal health coverage is critical to ensure better health and well-being for all people everywhere," he said.

Policy Analyst Asghar Zaidi said he had conducted a qualitative report on rights of older persons in Pakistan. This report, in collaboration with MoHR, British Council and HelpAge International was unique and presented a comprehensive picture of status of rights of older persons throughout Pakistan. Concerns and issues brought up in the report were addressed through MoHRs legislation on Older Persons.

While sharing the findings of the report, Zaidi said a vast majority of elder persons do not have access to basic pension or specialized health care services in Pakistan.

He said the study emphasized on the how older people can contribute to society and remain independent to access their basic needs.

Dr Zaidi talked about the contribution that 'Active Aging' makes to the economy and strength of societies worldwide.

He Zaidi suggested that older persons brought with them a wealth of knowledge and experience and could greatly contribute to the labour market.

The report stresses the need for further policies to fill the gaps and provide guidance for the needs of old age persons.