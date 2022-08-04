Speakers term August 5 action an assault on Kashmiris identity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Thursday described the Indian action of August 05, 2019, an assault not only on Kashmiris identity but on the United Nations that had failed to implement its security councils' resolutions in providing Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

They were of the view that India was the party of UNSC resolutions, bilateral agreement where it was decided between India and Pakistan that issue of Kashmir will be resolved through peaceful means.

They were addressing the seminar titled "August 5, 2019 - An Assault on Kashmiri identity," organized by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed adopted 3D approach towards damage, demonize and destabilise Pakistan.

He saluted the resilience shown by the Kashmiris for the past more than seven decades.

Syed cautioned against starting trade with India as that country did not mean well for Pakistan which was evident from the fact that every terrorist act meant to sabotage CPEC and China -Pakistan relations has its roots in cross border terrorism sponsored by RAW (Indian Intelligence Agency).

Director India Study Centre Dr. Arshad Ali in his introductory remarks said that for the past seventy-five years, India has resorted to ruthless oppression and grave human rights violations with impunity against the Kashmiri people, to deny them their right to self-determination.

The human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir further deteriorated after August 5, since then, the brutality of Indian forces resulted in the killing of more than 640 innocent Kashmiris, including over 120 through extrajudicial killings this year alone.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said Kashmiris had been resisting first Dogra rule and later Indian rule.

But on August 5, 2019, India made a very sinister move.

He stressed the fact that Pakistan has always stood with its Kashmiri brethren and will continue to do so.

Vice Chancellor, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Kaleem Abbasi was of the view that August 5, 2019 was the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.

By revoking Article 370 and 35 A, India has put the entire region in turmoil. By revoking Article 35 A and subsequently introducing domicile law, India wishes to bring about a demographic change in Kashmir.

He warned that the silence in Indian occupied Kashmir should not be mistaken as acceptance by the Kashmiri people. He also expressed his disappointment that current economic and political unrest in Pakistan is detrimental to the Kashmir cause.

Director General, Institute of Multi-Track Dialogue Dr. Waleed Rasul said there is a game between hope and despair as Kashmiris have survived their struggle despite all odds.

He expressed his concern that by 2027, Indian population will surpass China and at that time, it would be difficult for international community to not include India as a permanent member of United Nations Security Council.

Former Chief Justice of the Gambia and elected International Judge of the United Nation Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan said war is no more option and therefore, fighting a legal battle is the alternative.

Mass atrocities, that include rape, genocide, ethnic cleansing in Kashmir are a matter of routine. The state of Pakistan has the option to take the issue to ICJ.

Another possibility is invoking "Responsibility to Protect". Referring to the constitution of AJK which states to agitate the issue and consolidate the gains made so far,Justice Chowhan suggested that government of AJK should take the issue to international forums.