Speakers term cotton white gold

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

Cotton is a white gold and backbone of country's economy, a cash crop for the farmer and major raw material for the textile industry

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Cotton is a white gold and backbone of country's economy, a cash crop for the farmer and major raw material for the textile industry.

However, during last few years its production and cultivated land was decreasing rapidly. This year too, due to non seasonal rains and other factors the target of 15 million bales seems unachievable task.

This was highlighted during a seminar at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) held in connection with International Cotton Day. The speakers felicitated Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor for his steps to promote quality research including cotton and other crops.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has produced three cotton varieties IUB-13, IUB-222 and MM-58 which are being cultivate on 40 percent cotton area of the country.

These varieties are tolerant to heat and water scarce conditions as well as resistant to curl leaf virus. Te speaker Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha and Dr. Muazzam Jamil praised efforts of government both Federal and provincial level to revive cotton crop.

