Speakers term data driven governance & digital transformation keys to bright future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Participants of the 7th International Applied Business Research Conference (IABRC) commenced at International Islamic University (IIU) agreed that initiatives to increase export, data driven governance and digital transformation are the keys to a bright future for the country.

The conference is organized by the Faculty of Management Sciences of IIUI. In the conference, policy makers, industrial experts and research scholars are participating to share thoughts and experiences on the themes of finance, technology management, entrepreneurship, management and marketing in the light of digital transformation and other contemporary advancements and needs of the field.

A number of renowned personalities addressed the conference in the light of the theme.

Konstanatios Syriopuoulos and Dr. Ahmed Rahman Songip were the keynote speakers who discussed new innovative ways of management in terms of organizational and digital transformation, credit spread and bonds.

CEO Imarat group and Garana.com, Shafiq Akbar discussed real estate potential and digital transformation in Pakistan.

He also opined that human resource and real estate are the aspects that can benefit Pakistan in progress that he said possible by making the investment as a part of economic activity.

He also pointed out trapped investment in real estate and its negative impact. He suggested that digitization of the real estate sector through regulation is the need of the hour.

Advisor HEC, Awais Ahmed said that incubation centers in the Pakistani universities have true capacity to be utilized.

He added that digital transformation is an urgent need in the sector of business management.

He also talked about initiatives of HEC including E books, smart class rooms, digital library, educational tv and online education.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIU addressing the inaugural session said that the business management graduates must be the job providers instead of job seekers.

He stressed that entrepreneurship must be promoted among the youth. He also urged women to come forward in entrepreneurship.

Dr. Masoom added that the business world is witnessing tremendous shifts due to emerging trends in technology.

He opined that no business can survive presently without Digital transformation.

He also added that everybody should acquire the latest technological skills for capacity building.

Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academics), lauded conference organizers for choosing the theme of the conference.

He said that the conference is a vibrant attempt to bring together academicians, research scholars, policymakers, and industrial experts for collaborative research and experience sharing.

Earlier, chair of the conference and Dean FMS, Dr. Abdul Rahman Dean FMS apprised of the objectives of the conference. He discussed Digital transformation, resistance to change and other themes of the conference.