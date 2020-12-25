The speakers at a webinar on Friday stressed the need to communicate vision of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the new generation in a bid to make them disciplined and well-organized individuals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The speakers at a webinar on Friday stressed the need to communicate vision of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the new generation in a bid to make them disciplined and well-organized individuals.

Addressing at a webinar organized by Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, they said Jinnah's leadership and his role in making Pakistan was widely acknowledged and recognized by researchers and historians at both national and international levels. The event was titled 'Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's leadership and his vision of Pakistan'. The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat paying a glowing tribute to the leaders of Pakistan movement said Quaid-e-Azam had defined the case of Muslims by proclaiming them a nation in India and the same case was also fought on the legal and constitutional grounds. He quoted Quaid-e-Azam as saying that "the problem in India is not one of an internal communal character but manifestly of an international one and it must be treated as such." They (islam and Hinduism) are not religions in the strict sense of the word, but are, in fact, different and distinct social orders and it is a dream that Hindus and Muslims can even evolve a common nationality.

Muslims are a nation according to any definition of nation and they must have their homeland, their territory and their state".

The Director Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar Prof. Dr.Fakhar-ul-Islam said the 14 points of Quaid-e-Azam were realistic and reasonable solution to communal problems of India. He discussed the major achievements of Quaid-e-Azam including the way he pleaded the case of Muslims through political and constitutional means. Director of India Study Centre, Islamabad, Brigadier (Rtd) Dr. Saif ur Rehman Malik spoke about the personality traits and attributes of Quaid-e-Azam, shedding light upon his courage, confidence, commitment and discipline. "For understanding today's South Asian politics, we need to understand the vision of Jinnah and his legal, constitutional and political struggle for creation of Pakistan as a nation state," observed Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, Director Pakistan Study Centre who moderated the webinar. "In this way, Jinnah responded to the British policy of declaring Indians as one nation. It was also Jinnah's biggest achievement that through the Lucknow Pact of 1916, Congress was left with no option other than to concede Muslims with a separate statutory status in the Indian policy," he said.

Earlier, a cricket match dubbed Quaid-e-Azam series was played at the PCB Ground in SU in which the teams of SU and Jamshoro district police took part. A tree plantation ceremony was also organized separately by In Charge Foreign Faculty Hostel Prof Ghulam Murtaza Khoso.