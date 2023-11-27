Speakers term Magtymguly Fragi as metaphor for peace: Speakers

Speakers participating in the conference on Monday described Turkmenistan's national poet and intellectual Magtymguly Fragi as a metaphor for peace and unity in the sphere of regional literature and cultural integration

National poet and intellectual of Turkmenistan Magtymguly Fragi is a strong voice for mutual cultural cooperation and integration in our region, speakers said while addressing the Conference on the “300- Birth Anniversary of Turkmenistan National Poet and thinker, Magtymguly Fragi" organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in collaboration with Tabani Group here.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Culture, Syed Jamal Shah said that the national poet of Turkmenistan Magtymguly Fragi was a great poet and thinker, who is a strong voice of peace and unity not only for the people of Turkmenistan but also in our region. The Minister said that Turkmen poet, Magtymguly Fragi's poetry and thoughts can be a significant development for mutual integration in our region, whose poetry can create a strong bridge among the people of the region.

He said that there is no specific country for poetry and music and that poetry and music are an important means of communication among people through which a new era of mutual unity and peace can be started in our region. Jamal Shah said that Fragi was not only the spokesperson of Turkmenistan, but of every country in our region, and his message would reach any nation. He said that poets like Fragi are not for any generation, but they are meant to be digested.

Magtymguly Fragi, the greatest poet of Turkmenistan, has promoted diversity, peace and harmony among people.

The poet’s vision is based on constructing a community with prosperity and stability in Eurasia, South Asia, and beyond. There is a strong sense of cultural affinity, and we can collaborate to strengthen our cooperation in diverse fields, he said “We have to adopt tangible dialogue regarding culture and heritage for this region to build unity in diversity.

Meanwhile, while addressing the joint conference, Atadjan Movlamov, the ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, said that there are many similarities between the national poet of Turkmenistan Fragi and the national poet of Pakistan, Allama Iqbal. He said that the message of the two great poets is global and universal in which unity, love and tolerance are important.

The ambassador of Turkmenistan said that the message of the great poet Fragi was mutual unity among humanity, which is important for peace in our region. He said that Fragi was a preacher of peace whose message is important for mutual peace and development in our region.

On this occasion, intellectuals, poets and people from different walks of life paid tribute to the national poet of Turkmenistan Fragi and revealed various aspects of his literary and personal life.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan have enjoyed a strong relationship over the years in diverse sectors. He said this event is in continuation of the 300th birth anniversary of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. He said that the great Turkmen poet is the true messenger of building bridges among nations.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Farhat Asif, President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, highlighted the 300th birth anniversary of the great poet and said that the Greatest Turkmen poet, thinker, and the man behind the vision and wisdom of today’s glorious modern Turkmenistan, the great Magtymguly Fargi – the bestower of Happiness for Turkmens - is a true messenger of love, unity, and peace in the world.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, Former Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, and member of the Public Service Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that Magtymguly is a poet, philosopher, and, more importantly, a Turkmen having vision beyond time and space where he has written poems and shared the vision to unite the Turkmen. She added that knowledge, honesty, and bravery are the messages of Fragi.

Nazarov Atabay, Chief researcher of the Department of Turkmen Literature and Literary Relations of the Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts, named after Magtymguly of the Turkmenistan academy of Sciences, said that the greatness of Magtymguly Fragirests on its uniqueness and the wisdom and honesty as the virtue are the asset for our nation. He further highlighted various works of Fragi that have been translated into multiple languages globally.

Akmyrat Rejebov, Deputy Head of the Department of Creative Personnel of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, shared that as a man of ideas, philosophy, and national leader of the Turkmen people, Fargiis living in the hearts and minds of the Turkmen nation.