ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a book launching ceremony held here Friday said Pakistan cannot progress without adopting the scientific approach in different fields of life.

The launching ceremony of the book titled "Science Talash e Haq" was organized by Islamabad Circle in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS).

The book was written by famous physician and poet, Doctor Hamid Salim.

Speaking on the occasion, former senator of Pakistan People's Party, Farhat ullah Babar said Pakistan could not progress without adopting scientific approach.

Pakistan lacks any educational and conclusive platform for debate.

Farhat ullah Babar said the propagation of philosophical approach and critical thinking in the country was inevitable.

Even those who don't know the composition of matter that either atom is in nucleus of nucleus is in atom, can also understand science after reading this book.

"Science Talash Haq" is the quest for truth in which the author has tried to highlight the importance of scientific thinking.

The dishonesty of authors, scholars and politicians are quite famous but to criticise the shortcomings of religious figures, is an exemplified act of bravery.

Pakistan lacks any educational and conclusive platform for debate along with the freedom of speech.

Prominent Religious Scholar, Saqib Akbar, said the author had proved that science can also be taught in urdu.

This book provided the students an opportunity to learn science in easy language.

The narrow-mindness religious scholars, the static nature of the society and philosophical approach has been beautifully demonstrated in couplets.

Science is truth but in a materialistic manner not entirely. Without any prove, it is incorrect to believe or reject it.

President, PAS, Dr. Qasim Jan said that the book is the perfect amalgamation of science, religion, philosophy and literature.

It is important to present science and medicines in Urdu. The translation of books on science into local languages is must so that the society can be benefitted through the scientific thoughts.

The famous scientist, Pervez Hoodboy, said that science is usually considered a stockpile of facts.

In this book, the author has presented science as logic, statistics and observation. The core aim of this book is the propagation of scientific thinking. Pakistan needs the thinking environment.

Pakistan doesn't have any space for the propagation of science. For the past 800 years, Muslims have done nothing. All the inventions like fan and light, trace their roots in West.

The youths have lost the urge of discovery. For the real progress, science and religion should be kept apart.

The author of the book and the prominent physician, Dr. Hamid Salim, said that his book is an attempt to provide the society a scientific basis.

For the sake of prosperity and peace in the world, it is important to give special attention to science. For the security of every country, the acquisition of modern knowledge holds great significance.

The knowledge of basic theories of science can help in erasing the prejudice and communal hatred.

He said some influential persons, despite of having knowledge, want to keep the public away from ideological and critical path so to ensure their own interests. Such nations are doomed to failure and destruction.

Such conditions only help the privileged ones, however, the moral degradation ultimately leads to destruction of such nations.

The reason behind the influence of developed nations is their superiority in knowledge and thinking, he said while hoping this book, students would also benefit themselves.