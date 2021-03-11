UrduPoint.com
Speakers Term Women's Role As First Institution For Making Strong Muslim Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Ameer e Jamaat Islami Khyber Pukhtunkhwa chapter Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has said that Muslim women were the protectors and custodians of family system and Islamic values for centuries and she was taking this heavy and sensitive responsibility during all ages from very first day.

Addressing a seminar on 'Strong Families Make Strong Society, ' organized by Jamaat Islami Women Wing at a local hotel here Wednesday, he said that history was full of examples where strong nations were always emerged from women whenever they took their responsibilities and strong family system had always been remained as the symbol of power and strength of Eastern societies, especially in the societies which were deeply influenced by religious education.

Life in such a society was free from those who were living in depression due to technological challenges, he added.

Secretary General Jamaat Women wing Punjab Durdana Siddiqui on the occasion, said that nobody was greater benefactor for women than our Last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as he first time granted highest status to women who were exploited and humiliated during dark ages. She said that today, the prestige of Muslim women were being exploited through artificial slogans of women's rights aiming to keep them ignorant from their social status enshrined in Islamic teachings. She stressed upon the need of playing role by all segments of life for the protection of family system.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Nazima JI Women Wing Islamabad Nusrat Naheed said that a family was the base of a strong society and the state which could be nourished through separately playing of defined roles of men and women on the basis of mutual cooperation and understandings.

Addressing the seminar, Director Women and Family Commission Dr Rukhsana Jabeen lauded the remarkable role of Marwa Alshar Baini who sacrificed her life to protect the sanctity of hijaab and said that 'chaader and chaardewari' as the basic rights of Muslim women, were the foundation of strong society.

In her closing remarks, former Member National Assembly Ayesha Syed said that family was the first divine institution in the universe and the first relationship among humans was between husband and wife which further led to a family and then society. A woman has the credit for having distinguished role in reshaping the offspring for the emergence of a strong society.

Assistant Secretary General Int'l Muslim Women Union Asian Region Shagufta Umer underlined the importance of roles of media and educational institutions for better social grooming of Muslim children.

Later, chief guest Capt Dr Kausar Firdous remarked that currently, the old conventional war strategy was replaced by war of civilizations which demanded a muslim society to read the writing on the wall. A true Muslim society can only be emerged by following the teachings of islam, she expressed.

