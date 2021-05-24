Speakers terms new curriculum a symbol of national unity, harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Speakers on Monday at a Five-Day National Moot on Single National Curriculum, said the new curriculum was a symbol of national unity, solidarity, harmony, and oneness.

They said the uniform curriculum was the need of the hour and this initiative of the government was commendable.

The five-day national conference on "Single National Curriculum" organized by the National Curriculum Council started here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday.

Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training was the chief guest at the inaugural session, said a news release.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, chaired the session. Major General (retd) Muhammad Asghar, Director General, Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt./ Garrison) was the guest of honor at this occasion and Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, Managing Director, National Book Foundation was among the speakers at the inaugural session.

Wajiha Qamar remarked that the current Government led a special focus on the formation of a single national curriculum, which was essential for all so that children could get a high quality education.

She added that education for society should be restructured in which national curriculum played an important role and single curriculum was a requirement of the 21st century. The single national curriculum was a symbol of national unity, solidarity, harmony, and oneness, she remarked.

The Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister deserve congratulations, said, VC, Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum in his presidential address. He added that the Open University has specialized in curriculum and content development and was therefore ready to provide services to the National Curriculum Council in this regard.

He said training of children should start from school to strengthen their foundation, adding, it was necessary to take care of modern requirements in curriculum development.

Joint Educational Advisor (National Curriculum Council), Muhammad Rafiq Tahir said on this occasion experts in different disciplines have a key role to play in developing a single curriculum and hoped that participants would come up with good recommendations for the preparation of a single national curriculum.

He said all the stakeholders, including private schools, have unanimously welcomed the initiative.