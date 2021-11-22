Speakers terms Shoukat Shoro 'absolute intellectual

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a literary conference Monday termed the well-known playwright and former director of the Institute of Sindhology Shoukat Hussain Shoro as an absolute thinker and said the late dramatist had made Sindh famous in the country and abroad through his plays, writings and fictions.

He was a great novelist and a person free from every kind of contradictions of writing, they said and added, late Shoukat Shoro always worked for the development of Sindhi language and promotion of education in the province.

They said this while addressing the "Shoukat Hussain Shoro- Literary Conference" organized by the Department of Sindhi, University of Sindh at Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building on Monday. The event was presided over by the University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

In his presidential address, Dr Kalhoro paid glowing tributes to Shoukat Hussain Shoro for his literary services and said participation of writers from far and wide at the literary conference held in his honor showed how loving he was that eminent writers and intellectuals from all over the province had gathered at a single platform to highlight his literary work.

"After the death of a person, remembering him in good words is also a charity that continues and benedictions", the vice chancellor said.

Former director of the Institute of Sindhology Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said Shoukat Hussain Shoro wrote down his personal experiences and observations with the help of pen, which made his stories and plays popular among the common masses of Sindh and Pakistan.

His creation was strengthened by his personal observations, as he had a close look at the social issues and highlighted them in his plays and writings in a conducive way, she said.

She advised that the scripts of Shoro's plays aired on ptv in the 1980's should be published in book form in order to preserve them in the centuries to come.

Author of almost 40 books Kazi Khadim Hussain said he had a great amity with Shoukat Hussain Shoro who was a lowly man with a beautiful heart. "Such people are rare in our society and take birth in centuries", he said.

Dr Arfana Begum Mallah said Shoukat Hussain Shoro rendered excellent services to the University of Sindh and he was a man above every designation. She said the late novelist carried out all the responsibilities honestly and quietly entrusted to him by the University management.

Eminent author Taj Joyo said Shoukat Hussain Shoro highlighted the real aspects of society in Sindhi stories as well as in his plays and he was the ambassador of Sindhi literature and literature of India.

Famous Sindhi poet Adal Soomro said there were many writers and intellectuals in the society whose creations were good but their own personality was just the opposite of their writings, however creations of Shoukat Hussain Shoro's reflected his personality truly. "There was no contradiction in his writings and personality, '' he said.

Among others, Izhar Soomro, Jami Chandio and Dr Tehmina Mufti also addressed the participants of the conference.