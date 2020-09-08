Speakers underline need for educated youth to join ranks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The speakers at webinar have immensely praised Pakistan Police for their exemplary performance in the line of duty during the last seven stressful and distressful months to the extent of laying down their lives to protect people from the devastating effects of crime during the challenges of ongoing difficult times.

They said this in their scholarly deliberations on the occasion of interactive webinar on the theme "Policing in Pakistan: Modern Times Challenges" organized on Tuesday by the Department of Criminology University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in form of live broadcast via official Facebook Page of the bureau.

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat with Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi participated as the chief guest and Keynote Speaker.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi while speaking on the occasion said that people in KPK had a very positive image of Police along with their efficient coordination. The corruption is a reality, he said and added that after he had assumed charge as IGP-KPK, he had been largely able to bring about financial and administrative reforms to the satisfaction and delight of the denizens of the province.

He said that there was a dire need for educated, competent and conscientious youth to join the Police force as the recent experiment of such recruitment had cast a very positive impact on the performance and public image of policing all over the country.

He said that the Police was bound to implement government orders and maintain law and order in order to protect the life and property of law-abiding people and initiate action against crimes and criminals as well as anti-state and anti-social activities.

He however asserted the police needed to be groomed and grounded into novel sets of training and control patterns.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks said that unfortunately people had a low view Police in Pakistan and it because of poor performance of Police on account of very many difficulties they experienced due to meager budget, lack of professional training, scant financial incentives and shortage of institutional accountability.

"The masses still find police fearsome as they did during colonial times", he said and added, this public perception can be reversed by competent, efficient and honest officers like IGP-KPK Dr. Abbasi. He said that improved coordination between police and the public was the need of the time.

"There arrive times in our lives when we are brought to bear with our own eyes the devastating impacts of crime, violence, terrorism and other nefarious activities that can only be contained and curbed by police and other law-enforcing agencies", the Vice Chancellor said and added, this need has become more acute in the current perspective as the shock and misery of those already despaired will definitely be more acute and multiplied.

He felicitated Dr. Waheed Ahmed Abbasi and Dr. Sumera Umrani upon organizing Interactive Webinar on a topic of colossal importance in the given situation.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Chairman Department of Criminology Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Narejo and a large number of viewers cutting across countries, vocations, venues and demographic diversity ardently participated in the webinar and expressed deep appreciation for the event proceedings.