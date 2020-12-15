Speakers underline need for introduction of technologies, sustainability industries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The speakers at an international online conference here Tuesday underlined the need for introduction of technologies for sustainability in process of industries for benefits of people.

These views were expressed by different speakers at 5th international online sustainability in process industries-2020 organized by University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in collaboration with Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC) here.

Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Dr Iftikhar Hussain said the conference was arranged on a very important topic and stressed the need for introduction of modern technologies to increase industries' output.

While appreciating the organizers for holding an online conference on such an important topic, he said these kinds of conferences would help provide a platform wherein engineers and researchers could exchange their experiences and shared expertise with each other for mutual benefits.

He said recommendations would be shared with KP Industries Department. The conference was addressed by Pro-Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr Qaiser Ali, Prof. Dr MA Irfan Mufti, Dean of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering Prof. Dr Mudasar Habib and DG PASTIC Dr Ikram Shiekh.

The other speakers said it would help educational institutes and industrial sector to share their experiences on a one platform. They said economic stability in industries could help generate employment opportunities and alleviate poverty.

The conference was also addressed by experts in industries, faculty members and attended by large number of varsity students.