Speakers underline need to translate Sultan Bahoo books into English

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Speakers during the launching ceremony of two great books on Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo urged the nation that there was an urgent need to translate the literary works of Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo into English. "The books of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo are treasure troves of knowledge and wisdom. Writings of Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo are full of mysticism and embodies ideological footings against sectarianism, while teaching observance of rules, boundaries and etiquette. There is an urgent need to translate literary works of Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo into English".

These views were expressed by the speakers during the launching ceremony of the English translation of two great books of Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo in Islamabad organized by the MUSLIM Institute here Wednesday.

The speakers include Dewan of Junagadh and Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Major General Dr. Shahid Hashmat (R), Former Pakistan Additional Foreign Secretary Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi Qureshi, Former Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University Prof. Dr. Alia Sohail Khan and translator of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo's books Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

The speakers said that in the time of Hadhrat Sultan Bahu, the Islamic world was not in any kind of slavery and our literature, our philosophy, economy, ideology and other aspects of our civilization were practiced freely and these books were written during this period.

Today, while translating them into English, we need free thought so that we can share our literature with others with a free thought. M A Khan's translations are unique in this regard.

It is generally believed that anyone who is fluent in two languages ??can play the role of translator, but translating literature based on mystical experiences is not an easy task because mere language skills are inadequate and the spiritual aspect of islam helps one to reach the true spirit of these books.

Every Sufi goes through a unique spiritual experience. He explains spiritual terms directly in accordance with his spiritual experience. Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo has coined unique terms to describe his spiritual experience. Sometimes, the reader feels that his experience was so vast that the present words were not enough to describe the experience.

However, Hadhrat Sultan Bahu coined new terms to better describe his vast experiences. For the explanation of these terms, the translator M A Khan has also explained those peculiar terms in footnotes which is a proof of the dedication and hard work of the translator.

The speakers further said that Hadhrat Sultan Bahoo, through his writings, introduced man to his true place which brings peace and stability in the society. In this regard, he wrote 140 books in which Ain-ul-Faqr and Kalid-ul-Tawheed are the beacon of light.

In the same way, their translations have a unique place in their nature. These books have been beautifully printed by Al-Arifeen Publications. If today's Islamic world is guided by the teachings of the Sufis, then Muslims can once again write a brilliant chapter in history. Contemporary insecurity and extremism are the result of our deviation from the teachings of Sufis.

The books written by Hazrat Sultan Bahoo are full of wisdom and knowledge. Their specialty is that they affect and guide the common man and the scholar alike. The event was attended by people from all walks of life.