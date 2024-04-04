Speakers underscore collective commitment to eradicate exploitative child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Speakers at the concluding ceremony of the Asia Regional Child Labour (ARC) held here on Thursday underscored a collective commitment to upholding the children rights and eradicating exploitative child labour. They urged the participants to pledge for not employing a child at home and work.

The event was hosted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and supported by the UK Government's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. The event convened a diverse array of stakeholders to discuss the significant outcomes, insights, and best practices achieved through the ARC Project in Pakistan.

It marked the culmination of concerted efforts from 2020 to 2024 aimed at mitigating child labour vulnerabilities and bolstering protections against various forms of exploitation.

During the proceedings, Guillermo Montt, Officer-in-Charge of the ILO Country Office for Pakistan, stressed the imperative of addressing child labour, affirming that every child deserves a childhood free from exploitation and toil. He said the recent surveys indicate alarming rates of child labour involvement, affecting as many as 13 percent of children aged 5 to 14, perpetuating cycles of poverty and marginalization.

Montt emphasized the universal concern for the plight of these children and urged stakeholders to confront this reality.

As the Chief Guest, Ali Naqvi, Social Development Adviser at the British High Commission, commended the project's efforts and highlighted the necessity of policy adjustments and cultural shifts to safeguard children's welfare.

He advocated for proactive measures, accessible education of high quality, and gender parity as essential components in combating child labour. His remarks reinforced the commitment to securing a brighter future for Pakistani children.

Regarding policy and legislative endeavors to combat child labour, the project shared the initiatives such as the revision of hazardous work lists for children in Punjab, the enactment of the Domestic Workers Act in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in 2022, and proposed amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code to prohibit child labour in domestic settings (supported by the National Commission on the Rights of the Child). Additionally, the project highlighted collaborative efforts between the ILO and UNICEF to assist the Governments of Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan in drafting evidence-based, multi-sectoral child labour policies and strategic, costed action plans.

Among the notable achievements were successful partnerships fostering sustainable results.

The collaboration between the ILO and the Pakistan Girl Guides Association was cited as one of the most effective model, characterized by resource efficiency, inclusivity, adaptability and replicability.

Mrs. Maria Sabri, National Commissioner, emphasized its integrated approach and its promotion of fundamental principles and rights at work among key stakeholders, including impoverished families, child laborers in domestic work, school dropouts, employers, and community leaders.

She highlighted the transformative impact of the initiative, noting that 20,000 guides trained in schools subsequently mobilized around 80,000 peers at the grassroots level. Through the "Each One Teach One" program, over 2,300 children engaged in or at risk of child labour were supported in transitioning to formal education, while 800 underprivileged children received skills training.

Moreover, vulnerable families were linked with local social protection and welfare schemes to reduce their susceptibility to child labour. The institutionalization of the ILO's initiative within the Pakistan Girl Guides Association as a regular training program was celebrated as a significant milestone.

The event featured live presentations and short films showcasing the outcomes and lessons learned from ILO interventions implemented by various organizations, including the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association, Punjab Domestic Workers Union, Child Protection Institute-ICT, Sajid Naseer Khan and The Green Ark.

Mrs. Rabea Haadi, Director General of the Child Protection Institute-ICT, expressed deep appreciation for the ILO's technical assistance in enhancing institutional capacities through the development of a website, a web-based complaint registration system, informational materials, and training for institute staff and community-based committees on identifying and reporting instances of child labour and exploitation to relevant authorities.

In addition to formal presentations, a captivating theatre performance and song raised awareness about the adverse effects of child labour, amplifying the voices of affected children and underscoring the roles of pertinent stakeholders and law enforcement agencies in safeguarding children from exploitation in all its forms.

Throughout the discussions, the stakeholders shared insights and reiterated the necessity of policy reforms and societal shifts to effectively combat child labour.